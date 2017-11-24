GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) has named John Keller as Interim President replacing Monica Bristow who has announced her candidacy for the 111th District of Illinois seat in the House of Representatives.

The RiverBend Growth Association Chairman, August Wuellner, said, “We are thankful for Monica and her 14 years of service to the River Bend. This is a wonderful opportunity for her, and we wish her well.”

Wuellner also commented on Keller’s appointment as Interim President. “John has the qualifications to step into the position. He has been on the RBGA Board since 2012 and served as its chairman in 2014. We are in good hands and will continue to move forward.”

Keller was most recently Regional President of Carrollton Bank in Alton for 20 years before his retirement in 2016. He has also served in leadership roles in Pride, Inc., Marquette Catholic High School, Kreative Kids (Alton Daycare), East End Improvement Association, Alton/Godfrey Rotary, Alton Halloween Parade, and the OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation Board.

John earned his B.A. in Business Administration from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He is a life-long resident of the River Bend area. He and his wife, Cathy, live in Godfrey. They are the proud parents of Dr. J.R. Keller and Elizabeth Keller Dunn.

A search committee to replace Bristow has been formed.

