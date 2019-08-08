EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, P.C. has announced that attorney John Hopkins, of Alton, has once again been named as an Illinois Leading Lawyer in 2019. Law Bulletin Media compiled this list of outstanding lawyers based on surveys that are mailed to all Leading Lawyers in the state.

Leading Lawyers are based upon survey nominations and approvals by an advisory board, with only the top lawyers being nominated and eligible for membership. John Hopkins is listed as a Leading Lawyer in the areas of nursing home, medical malpractice and general personal injury. With over 40 years of experience as a practicing personal injury attorney, Hopkins has represented the interests of working men and women throughout Southern Illinois. He is licensed to practice law in both Missouri and Illinois.

Hopkins’ previous accolades include being named as Best Attorney in the Tri-City area and also an elected fellow of the American Bar Association, an honor reserved for less than 1% of individuals practicing in the legal profession. With over 150 published works and multiple awards, Hopkins was named as a Leading Lawyer in the past. At Gori Law, Hopkins’ office location is in Alton, Illinois at 500 6th Street.

More information about the personal injury division of The Gori Law Firm can be found on the website, www.gorilaw.com.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, Alton, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Law concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Law, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll free at (877) 456-5419.

