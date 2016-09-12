EDWARDSVILLE – A man who kept Madison County close to his heart – John Herzog - died this past week.

Herzog was the economic development coordinator and deputy administrator for Madison County Community Development since 1984. He was a devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Herzog was also a Marquette Catholic High School graduate.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles worked with Herzog closely in several capacities and he described him as a “caring person who really thought about his job and what he wanted to accomplish for his department."

"He was a long-term employee and very familiar with the many folks that have come and gone throughout this office," Miles said. "In fact, when we learned of his death, people were very quiet contemplating and thinking about John and his friendship. He will be missed.”

“I have known John off and on for a number of years in my comings and goings all the way back to when I was planning director for the city of Edwardsville and as planning director for the county," Miles said. "When I worked with Jerry Costello’s office, I had times where I interacted with him on issues and always found him to be pleasant, knowledgeable and helpful. We will certainly miss him and we will continue on his plans for our aggressive economic development agenda.”

Madison County Supervisor Alan Dunstan said Herzog’s strength was his in-depth knowledge of the state and federal programs in regard to economic development.

“For more than 30 years, John Herzog worked to enhance economic development in Madison County, to help in the effort to create an environment that would attract companies while helping retain existing businesses. In particular, John’s knowledge proved to be essential in the development of the Riverbend, Gateway and Lakeview Enterprise Zones, three developments which resulted in Madison County becoming one of the country’s premier logistical centers.

“While John was an important member of Madison County’s economic development team and served as the deputy administrator in the Community Development department, he was also a valuable resource for the economic development professionals representing municipalities and local governments throughout the county.”

Dunstan said Herzog courageously battled a number of health issues during his 57 years, including cancer as a child and a kidney transplant earlier this year.

“While John will be missed, we will not overlook his important role in helping establish the foundation for Madison County’s current and future economic growth and vitality,” Dunstan said.

