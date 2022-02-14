Our Love Story:

The Couple: Joey and Kaitlyn from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: May 29, 2016

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to a park to hang out when we were 15.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love sitting on our couch watching TV, going out to dinner way too often, and walking at the park when it's nice.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never let a fight get in the way of your relationship. It doesn't matter how young you are when you start dating. They really could be the one. Don't listen to the people that say you're too young to be in love. If we did, we would've missed out on 6 amazing years as we grew into adults together.

