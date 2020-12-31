GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Stimulus Voucher Program designed by Mayor Mike McCormick and partnered with John Hentrich and Riverbender.com, has been a huge assistance to businesses in Godfrey. One success is Joe’s Pizza and Pasta at 5775 Godfrey Road, Suite A, Godfrey.

Joe’s Pizza and Pasta features pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, appetizers, and desserts.

Mike Cool general manager of Joe’s Pizza, said the stimulus voucher program has meant so much to Joe’s Pizza. Cool did a shout out to both McCormick and Hentrich for their community efforts during the tough COVID-19 Pandemic for businesses.

“I love the guy,” Cool said about McCormick. “The whole idea is brilliant. It has had a big impact during a time when it might have been slower than normal. It has been great not only for us but for the community as well. It has also been managed very well by John Hentrich and Riverbender.com staff.

"The Stimulus Voucher Program helped a lot of people in the village in this time of uncertainty with COVID-19. It helps gives us a little cushion and also helps us keep people employed.”

Cool considers McCormick a mentor. McCormick was the owner of Imo’s for multiple years in the Village of Godfrey and Cool said he truly understands how small businesses are supposed to work. He said when he was working as a manager at a restaurant in Edwardsville, McCormick gave him advice and helped him to advance much more quickly.

Cool said he is thankful for a pickup window that has been a “real blessing,” during COVID-19.

“You can call your order in and pay for it over the phone,” he said.

Cool described Joe’s Pizza as follows: “It is delicious and second to none,” he said. “We make our dough and sauce in house sauce and chop our own vegetables. We use fresh raw meat that cooks into the pizza.”

To order from Joe’s Pizza and Pasta, contact (618) 433-8000.

Joe’s has an Order Online button at https://ilovejoespizza.com/godfrey%2C-il

Half-Price vouchers are still available for purchase at https://deals.riverbender.com/

The Godfrey Voucher Program has enabled shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many restaurants and retail stores and the dollars go directly back into businesses. Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collected an additional 1 percent sales tax. The additional sales tax is used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

