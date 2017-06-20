EDWARDSVILLE - Established in 2007 by Pollinator Partnership, Pollinator Week happens this year on June 19-25, bringing the importance of pollination to the forefront. Enhanced focus occurs one week each year on the nation’s pollinating animals, celebrating efforts that are being made to protect the world’s pollinators. Year-round, these efforts are working diligently to reverse and prevent pollinator declines caused by habitat loss, disease, parasites and other unified assaults on pollinator populations.

Pollinator Partnership, a not-for-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the health of pollinators like bees, butterflies, birds and more, has been helping to spread the word about Pollination transfer since 1997. Pollination is important so plants thrive and seeds grow, also helping to produce foods that we eat every day. In the US, pollination by honeybees, native bees, and other insects produces $40 billion worth of products annually.

Jason Stevens, co-owner of Joe’s Market Basket, supports Pollinator Week and its goal of contributing to a healthy and sustainable future. “One of the best things you can do to get involved is incorporate native plants into your landscaping so local pollinators are attracted to your yard or garden,” said Stevens. He also suggests planting milkweed because it offers food for the caterpillars of the Monarch butterflies.

If you want to get involved, sponsor, or make a donation, visit www.pollinator.org. The website also offers information and events for Pollinator Week and ways to help promote it. Government grants, foundation grants, individual donors, memberships, gifts, and corporate sponsorships have brought the importance of pollinator health to the forefront of a vast and diverse audience to include educators, gardeners, beekeepers and communities everywhere.

For more information about planting for pollinators and for specific species of plants, visit your local Joe’s Market Basket stores located in Edwardsville, Godfrey, Troy and O’Fallon, visit www.joesmarketbasket.com.

