O'FALLON, Ill. - It’s that time of year when people start dreaming about spring weather and what they want their yards to look like as it gets warmer. However, when it comes to your vegetables, now is the time to start planting. Joe’s Market Basket, a family-owned business and garden center, recommends getting started on your vegetable garden in late February and early March to make sure your produce is on the right track ahead of spring.

“One idea we like to recommend is using a seed starter kit to get your veggies growing indoors,” said General Manager Andy Klos. “That allows your plants to get a head start on the growing season and ensures that they are healthy and strong when you’re ready to transplant them into your outdoor garden. Seed packets are also a lot cheaper than developed plants so it’s a great way to save money on your produce. We just always recommend that you find a good spot near a window, so the plants get direct sunlight.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Market Basket also offers soil kits and supplements once you’re ready to take those plants to the yard. Klos also recommends compost and natural fertilizers to mix into your garden once you bring the veggies outside.

“It’s important to come up with a plan on where those veggies will go once it starts to get nice out,” said Market Basket General Manager Andy Klos. “We recommend planting in the soil outside about two to four weeks before the last frost of the season. Sketch where everything is so you can prioritize the best location for light and water access. Produce requires at least six hours of sunlight each day in order to get the proper nutrients and thrive.”

If you are wanting to get a head start on greener grass, Klos said now is also the perfect time to plant those seeds. Joe’s Market Basket offers grass seeds and tools to help maintain healthy grass.

Market Basket is a family-owned business with four Illinois locations in Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Godfrey, and Troy. Their newest location is located in St. Peter’s, Missouri. Market Basket’s mission is to provide customers with an outstanding service experience and top-of-the-line products. For more information about Joe’s Market Basket, visit http://www.joesmarketbasket.com/.

More like this: