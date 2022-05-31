EDWARDSVILLE - Some scientists estimate that one out of every three foods we eat exists thanks to pollinating animals such as hummingbirds, bats, bees, beetles, butterflies, and flies. Without them, we wouldn't have fruits, vegetables, and nuts….not to mention chocolate and coffee.

Over the past few years, certain pollinators like monarch butterflies and bees have experienced significant declines in population. In order to help the small creatures that give us so much, Joe’s Market Basket wants to offer people tips on how to create their own pollinator garden.

“It’s nice to have beautiful things in your yard but they can also be functional,” said Joe’s Market Basket General Manager Andy Klos. “One of the best things to do to prevent the decline of pollinators is to make your garden a landing pad for them so they can get their nutrients and sugars to pollinate.”

Klos said certain flowers and native plants like salvia, milkweed, butterfly bushes and lantana can help attract pollinators to a garden. Perennial plants such as butterfly bushes and lantana are also great choices that not only help pollinators, but also give your landscaping that added pop of color.

Klos said planting even one pollinator plant in your yard can make a big impact on helping bees and butterflies survive. The added bonus, many native plants are well-adapted to survive in this climate, which means they often need less maintenance.

“We understand that some people may not know which plants are native to this area or how to care for them but we are here to help with that,” said Klos. “It’s possible to pick flowers and plants that add a beautiful touch to your yard, but also provide an important benefit to wildlife.”

Market Basket is a family-owned business with four Illinois locations in Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Godfrey and Troy. Their newest location, in St. Peter's, Missouri opened last year.

