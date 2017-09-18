EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE middle blocker Taylor Joens repeated as the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading her team to a tournament win at the Cougar Invite.

The Johnston, Iowa, native was named the Most Valuable Player of the Cougar Invite Presented by DoubleTree Hotels after recording a phenomenal offensive and defensive weekend. She finished the weekend with 37 kills, one error and 67 total attacks for a .537 hitting percentage.

She started the weekend by hitting .435 with 10 kills against Seattle, adding nine blocks. Joens overpowered Montana with 18 kills and a .562 hitting percentage. The Cougar senior closed out the weekend with a .667 hitting percentage with nine kills in a three-set sweep of UIC.

Joens finished the weekend with 17 blocks (1.55 per set), six assists (0.55 per set), four service aces (0.36 per set), and 51.5 points (4.68 per set).

She now holds a season hitting percentage of .399, which leads all OVC hitters. Joens is ranked 36th nationally in hitting percentage among NCAA Division I schools.

SIUE is 10-2 overall and begins OVC play with a 7 p.m. match Friday at Austin Peay.

