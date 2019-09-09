Joel Naylor is New Godfrey Fire Protection District Team Member
September 9, 2019 9:01 AM
GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District announced a new probationary firefighter/EMT today in Joel Naylor.
Naylor started with the Godfrey Fire Protection District team today on July 24.
"Today is his first day at the seven-week IFSI State Fire Academy in Champaign, Illinois," the Godfrey Fire Protection District said today in a release.
