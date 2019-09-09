Joel Naylor is New Godfrey Fire Protection District Team Member Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District announced a new probationary firefighter/EMT today in Joel Naylor. Naylor started with the Godfrey Fire Protection District team today on July 24. Article continues after sponsor message "Today is his first day at the seven-week IFSI State Fire Academy in Champaign, Illinois," the Godfrey Fire Protection District said today in a release. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending