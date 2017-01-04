Joel Biesk free throw with no time left is difference in Oilers-Warriors boys basketball contest
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SEE LIVE VIDEO OF EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER-CALHOUN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME:
WOOD RIVER - A Joel Biesk free throw with no time left on the clock gave East Alton-Wood River a 37-36 win over Hardin-Calhoun in a non-conference game at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday.
The game was knotted at 36-all when Biesk was fouled at the buzzer. He converted the second of two free throw opportunities to end the game in the Oilers’ favor.
East Alton-Wood River head boys basketball coach Kyle Duncan described Calhoun as a “tough” team. He said this was a big win for his squad.
“It was overall, a great team effort,” he said. “Joel Biesk made that free throw with tons of pressure. I have only seen that happen twice in my coaching career where someone made a free throw with no one left to win the game.”
Calhoun head coach Ryan Graner said he thought East Alton-Wood River put forth a great effort, but felt his team let this one get away, coming out sluggish. He said poor free-throw shooting down the stretch was a key to losing the contest.
“I am not taking away anything from East Alton-Wood River,” he said. “We started out lifeless in the beginning. We have to come out with more energy at the beginning of the game.”
The Oilers moved to 4-8 on the year with the win; the Warriors fell to 3-5.
Jake Roustio led the Oilers with 13 points, with Jamie Roustio adding nine. The Warriors were led by Wes Klocke's 16 points; Gunner Armbruster added 10 for Calhoun.
The Oilers host Vandalia Friday night. The Warriors are scheduled to play at Winchester on Saturday.
More like this: