EAST ALTON – Joe Silkwood, former Mayor of East Alton, will announce his campaign to support law enforcement on what he describes as a platform to fight for working-class families of the 111th District for state representative on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Machinists Union Hall in East Alton.

Joe SilkwoodAs Mayor of East Alton, Silkwood worked closely with local law enforcement to ensure they had the necessary resources to keep residents safe. Silkwood is ready to build a stronger Illinois and will stand with working-class families against right-to-work efforts. Silkwood will also work to expand job training opportunities and bring new economic development to the 111th District.

WHO: Joe Silkwood, candidate for State Representative with local community leaders.

WHAT: Joe Silkwood for State Representative campaign announcement.

WHERE: Machinists Union Hall, 159 N. Shamrock

E. Alton, IL 62024

WHEN:

Tuesday, Feb. 1

10 A.M.

