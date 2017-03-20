HARDIN - The Joe Page Bridge, which carries Illinois Route 16/100 across the Illinois River in Hardin will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, April 3, 2017, the Illinois Department of Transportation, announced today.

Temporary traffic signals will be installed to maintain two-way traffic through this area. IDOT said the work is required to perform maintenance and paint the existing bridge and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2017.

IDOT said long delays are expected.

"This will be especially true when the bridge is raised for river traffic," IDOT said in a statement Monday. "The department recommends using alternate routes as much as possible during this time frame. The department advises the traveling public to be patient, follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones."

The General Contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, Inc., of East St. Louis. John Adcock is the supervising field engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation on the project. Anyone with any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at (618) 346-3352.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

