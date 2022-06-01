Joe Hackler To Host Election Integrity Roundtable

GRANITE CITY, IL – Today, Joe Hackler, Republican candidate for State Representative for the 112th district, announced he is hosting an Election Integrity Roundtable on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The event will be hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 360 Regency Park, O'Fallon, IL.

This free event will provide voters an opportunity to learn about Illinois House Republican initiatives to make elections more secure, receive an update on new election laws passed since 2020, and allow voters to ask questions about election law and process.

“Every voter deserves to know their ballot is private and secure,” Joe Hackler said. “Elections in the Metro East have historical precedent for wrongdoing, so we must be extra vigilant in providing oversight and education to all who are engaged in the electoral process.”

Hackler will be joined by resident election legislation experts within the House Republican caucus, State Representatives Tim Butler (R-Springfield) and Ryan Spain (R-Peoria), as well as John Fogarty, election integrity expert and general counsel for the Illinois Republican Party. If you would like to RSVP for the Election Integrity Roundtable, email stephen@houserepublicanmajority.com.

About Joe Hackler

A 30-year-old husband and father, Joe Hackler is a communications and marketing professional and is a proud University of Illinois alum. He and his wife, Amanda, and their newborn daughter reside in a 120-year-old home in Granite City, where they both serve as high school youth leaders at their church and where Joe serves on the local planning commission. For more information on Joe Hackler’s campaign, visit JoeHackler.com.

