ALTON - Congratulations to Jody Crowe (center) of Alton Pain Management, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s September Employee of the Month.

Jody received the honor on Sept. 12 from Pain Management manager Sue Walker and AMH President Dave Braasch.

The nomination said that “Jody consistently exemplifies BJC values. She consistently works in the best interests of our team and ultimately our patients. Jody is a fantastic nurse, respected for her clinical knowledge and pleasant disposition. She is also working on her BSN from McKendree University, with her graduation scheduled for May 2023.”

