Jody Crowe, center, honored as Employee of the Month ALTON - Congratulations to Jody Crowe (center) of Alton Pain Management, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s September Employee of the Month.

Jody received the honor on Sept. 12 from Pain Management manager Sue Walker and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The nomination said that “Jody consistently exemplifies BJC values. She consistently works in the best interests of our team and ultimately our patients. Jody is a fantastic nurse, respected for her clinical knowledge and pleasant disposition. She is also working on her BSN from McKendree University, with her graduation scheduled for May 2023.”

More like this:

Alton Board of Education Recognizes January's Optimist Students of the Month
Jan 22, 2025
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Celebrates Wren Crawford’s Achievements
3 days ago
Rosie Brown Empowers Constituents in Alton's 4th Ward
Mar 26, 2025
Alton's Tiana Gipson Discusses Ambitious Dual Campaigns In 2025 Elections
Mar 28, 2025
Hundreds Unite in Alton to Welcome Home 12-Year-Old After Battle with Leukemia
Mar 26, 2025

 