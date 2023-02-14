Jodi & Tom Scheldt's Love Story
February 14, 2023 10:19 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Jodi & Tom Scheldt
City: Alton
Date met or started dating: January 1, 2012
Date married: January 16, 2015
What makes your relationship special? We put everything into our marriage..We do everything together..I would be lost without him.
Share a memory you have made together: He took me to my first Cardinals Baseball game! It was the most exciting thing in the world to me.