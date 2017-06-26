Name: Jocelynn Nicole Womack

Parents: Stephanie Rogers and Jamarco Womack of Bethalto

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 20 ½ inches

Time : 11:30 AM

Date: June 19, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Jordan Rogers (14)

Grandparents: Luke Mister & Shaneill Womack, Alton; Teresa Rozell, Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Richard Moulton, Bunker Hill; Mildred Womack, Alton

