GODFREY – Employers and job seekers alike filled The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College Wednesday, April 3, during the 2019 Job Fair. Approximately 80 employers, offering a variety of different employment opportunities, came out to meet more than 300 job seekers, comprising both students and members of the public.

For career planning information, including resume templates and other job-search resources, visit L&C Career and Employment Services' website, www.lc.edu/career.