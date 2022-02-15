ST. LOUIS - City Museum is hosting an in-person Job Fair on February 18 - 21, 2022. The popular attraction also has been named a finalist in the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

JOB FAIR AT CITY MUSEUM

Article continues after sponsor message

Part-time and seasonal positions are available for floor staff, retail associates, facilities and groundskeepers, and members of the food and beverage team.

Interested workers can apply line now at https://www.citymuseum.org/about-us/employment/ or in-person on Friday, February 18, Saturday, February 19, Sunday, February 20, or Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Weekend and evening availability is preferred. Wages begin at $12-13 per hour and applicants must be 16 years of age or older. The perks of working at the City Museum include a fun environment, free admission for employees and their friends and family, tickets to other attractions and events in St. Louis, monthly prizes, and free access to other Premiere Parks nationwide.

Some in-person applicants will be hired on the spot and others will be notified later. All applicants are invited to stay and play in City Museum after their interviews.

More like this: