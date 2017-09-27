ALTON – In conjunction with this weekend’s Family Fun Day fundraiser for the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project on Sunday, Junior League of Greater Alton will have a number of trucks on display for attendees to touch, hear and see.

Big Wheels Big Hearts will include an ambulance, school bus, rock crawler and many more working vehicles and trucks for kids to see and explore up close. The event will include several selfie booths, and will be located nearby other fun and games in the Family Fun Day Kids Area, just to the left once patrons enter the park.

“We are excited for this first time event and the chance to let area residents get to know JLGA and what we are all about,” said Lisa Crause, Big Wheels Big Hearts Chair of the Junior League of Greater Alton. “We have a lot of fun lined up for the whole family, so come out and see us!”

Big Wheels Big Hearts will run from noon-4 p.m. and is free to enter once inside the park.

Junior League of Greater Alton will be selling refreshments and offering “fun packs” for the children, for a suggested donation of $5 per bag while supplies last, to raise funds for its Community Outreach efforts in the River Bend area. JLGA is also looking to partner with more organizations and businesses in the community, and will accept donations by cash and check.

Article continues after sponsor message

“JLGA focuses on making life better for the women and children of our community, and participates in a number of initiatives all year long, including food drives, citywide cleanups, backpack care packages and much more through our Community Outreach committee,” said JLGA Community Outreach Chair Rhonda Brinkman. “Most recently, we teamed up with the YWCA in Alton for a Zumba Fundraiser to benefit their Women’s Empowerment Center, and we are collecting items this month and next for the Alton Boys & Girls Club snack program.”

Family Fun Day runs from noon-5 p.m., with fun and activities for people throughout Gordon Moore Park. It will include free games, face painting, arts & crafts, vendors, special displays, alumni sporting events and a car show, among many other activities. General admission is a suggested donation of $10 per car. Learn more at gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.

Details about Big Wheels Big Hearts can be found at www.facebook.com/JuniorLeagueGreaterAlton/ and http://juniorleaguealton.org/community-impact/current-projects/big-wheels-big-hearts/

JLGA welcomes all parties interested in displaying their specialty trucks and tractors for kids to explore. For information, please contact Lisa Crause, (303) 995-6452 or errntogo@msn.com.

The Junior League of Greater Alton, established in 1952, is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families. Upon researching the area’s needs, JLGA most recently teamed up with Lewis and Clark Community College’s GED program to help improve family literacy in the region. JLGA is a chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. and is dedicated to the training and development of local women leaders and volunteers making an impact in the community. To learn more, visit www.juniorleaguealton.org.

More like this: