EAST ALTON - Despite opening day being a few weeks on the horizon, JJ Thermos utilized its kitchen and current staff to feed those helping the community.

On Wednesday, several burgers and appetizers were concocted to serve members of the Illinois National Guard currently in town to assist with flooding issues and complications.

While originally, they were going to come into the space and dine, Dehner said it is now being catered for them and 40 people serving in the area will be able to eat in two shifts.

"Someone asked if we could do it, and we got all the permits today, so we could," Dehner said. "They are helping folks in Downtown Alton, who we consider our neighbors, and helping with the levee on the Berm, which is keeping Alton and all the neighboring communities safe."

Dehner said the opening will be in a few weeks and said they are currently working on training folks and making sure everything is in the best order possible before opening.

JJ Thermos is one of the new businesses opening in Eastgate Plaza during this time of redevelopment. Plaza owner Chris Kennedy said the business will offer "some of the best outdoor dining in the area" once it opens.

