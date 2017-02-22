IHSA CLASS 1A MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 77, MOUNT OLIVE 71: J.J. Schwartz's 32-point effort sent Metro East Lutheran to Friday's IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional final with a 77-71 win over the host Wildcats Tuesday night.

The Knights improved to 17-13 on the year and will meet the winner of tonight's' Bunker Hill-Madison semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday with a trip to next week's Okawville Sectional on the line.

Braden Woolsey had 16 points for MEL, while Noah Coddington added 15.

In the Greenfield Regional Tuesday, Jacksonville Routt eliminated Brussels 55-31 in a first-round game to advance to a Wednesday semifinal against Winchester West Central, who defeated host Greenfield 49-35; Carrollton takes on North Greene in Wednesday's other semifinal, with tonight's winners meeting for the regional title Friday night.

