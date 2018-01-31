Name: Jiyana Rene Marin

Parents: Shanna and Rene Marin of Alton

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time: 6:22

Date: January 27, 2018

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Julien Marin (7)
Jaden Marin (15)
Jasmine Marin (20)

Grandparents: Kathy Tilton, Alton; Ana Marin, Bloomington

 