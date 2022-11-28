COLLINSVILLE – In what has become a local holiday tradition, some of the area’s best local musicians will be putting on a festive holiday concert to help provide a meal and toys for 200 needy families in the Collinsville area.

Sponsored by Laura Buick and Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, JingleJam III is slated for 7:15-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at HeraldSquare, 115 E. Clay St. It’s the same night as Collinsville’s annual Light Up Parade and Old Herald’s Island of Misfit Toys Market.

The show will feature five local performers and bands and will benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry’s annual holiday drive. The drive provides the 200 families with a holiday dinner; at least three toys for each child in the household; and a ball, game, and blanket.

“The JingleJam has become one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Collinsville Food Pantry Fund Committee Coordinator Judith Grantham. “The music is amazing, it’s sooooo much fun, and once again we’ll be raising a pile of much-needed funds to help these families.”

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery will again host the event; this year it will be outdoors on the big stage at HeraldSquare. While there is no charge for admission, organizers suggest a donation of $10 and/or a new, unwrapped toy. In addition, a limited amount of VIP seating is available for $25 per person and includes reserved seating, hot drinks and other perks.

Tickets are available now on Old Herald’s website and Facebook page, and going fast: JingleJam 2022! | Old Herald Brewery & Distillery | Brewpub Restaurant in Collinsville, IL (oldheraldbrewing.com).

Donations also are encouraged by text at 44321. Proceeds of the show will benefit the Food Pantry’s annual holiday drive.

“Laura Buick is delighted to sign on as the title sponsor for the JingleJam this year,” said General Manager Jared Miller. “This is such a great night and it’s fantastic to see the community come together to help so many local families and kids have a happy holiday season. We love being part of this.”

This year’s event features five acts: Curt Copeland, Steve and Rhonda Evans, 10-String Dream, Scott Marlin, and Merge V. The musicians will join up for an “all-star jam” at the end of the night. All are donating their talents for the event.

Last year the event helped the Collinsville Food Pantry supply 200 needy families with food and toys, with over 1,845 toys, plus stocking stuffers, given to 615 children. Each family also received a blanket and a board game.

“I can’t wait for JingleJam III,” Steve Evans said. “This is our third year playing the event and it just gets better and better. If the Light Up Parade and the Jingle Jam don’t put you in the holiday spirit, you’re either the Grinch or Ebeneezer Scrooge …”

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the JingleJam (and for the Light Up Parade) is Sunday, Dec. 4.

WHAT: JingleJam III to benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry’s holiday food and toy drive

WHEN: 7:15-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 (Inclement weather date is Sunday, Dec. 4)

WHERE: HeraldSquare at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, 115 E. Clay St. in Collinsville

Suggested donation of $10 and/or a new, unwrapped toy … Limited number of VIP tickets available for $25 per ticket.

HOW TO HELP: Text to donate at 44321; purchase VIP tickets on Old Herald’s Facebook page

