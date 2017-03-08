EDWARDSVILLE – Tuesday night at the Edwardsville City Council meeting, JF Electric presented a donation in the amount of $50,000 to the “A Better Place to Play Campaign” in support of the Plummer Family Sports Park. This is the second $50,000 donation the electrical contracting company has made to the campaign, totaling an investment of $100,000.

The Plummer Family Sports Park will be located near the I-55 corridor in Edwardsville and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for various outdoor sports like baseball, softball, soccer and potentially more.

Greg Fowler of J.F. Electric is excited about the partnership with the City of Edwardsville for the A Better Place to Play campaign. “We wanted to step up and do what we could to make the Sports Park a reality for our community. Supporting our local youth and their interests in sports is an important investment and one that we plan to support even further in the future.”

The “A Better Place to Play” campaign was created in 2015 to raise community funds to help develop three new parks in Edwardsville. Last summer the first of the three parks opened leaving only the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice rink/Teen Center on the table for development.

“JF Electric is such a wonderful community partner,” said Edwardsville Mayor, Hal Patton. “As a community, we should feel so very fortunate to have a company like JF Electric committed to improving the quality of life for us all. Their investment in our campaign is a great boost to the development of the Plummer Family Sports Park project, as we are currently in the planning phase, and hoping to break ground this fall.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Hal Patton also placed emphasis on the new sports park being a collaboration of the community’s ideas and requirements. “Because we want to make sure the community is involved in the planning for the Plummer Family Sports Park, an online survey is available to offer suggestions for its development.” You can find the survey on the A Better Place to Play website at http://www.betterplacetoplay.com. There is also a sports park steering committee leading the charge.

Mayor Patton indicated that grant funding, such as the Metro East Park & Recreation District grant, and sponsorships make up a large percentage of the funds needed to build the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice Hockey Rink/Teen Center.

Area residents interested in contributing to the campaign are being encouraged to make donations through the campaign website (http://www.betterplacetoplay.com) or through the Edwardsville Community Foundation (http://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/). Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation at P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the “A Better Place to Play” campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, please also notate the designated park with your donation. Donations to the campaign are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at www.betterplacetoplay.com or may call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

About JF Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that’s in the business of creating connections — providing engineering expertise, backed up by a construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings — from utilities and commercial projects to industrial and telecommunications customers. J.F. Electrics’ smart solutions deliver value from pre-planning to long after the project is complete. For more information, visit jfelectric.com.

More like this: