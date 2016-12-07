EDWARDSVILLE—Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Farmington, Mo., man pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon for his role in the December 2015 death of 68-year-old Collinsville resident, Daniel A. Taylor. Jessie James Werley (d.o.b. 11/9/81), who was charged on June 27, 2016, pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

On December 8th, 2015 Collinsville Police were dispatched to Taylor’s home located in the 600 block of Ostle Drive after receiving a request for a welfare check. Taylor (d.o.b. 10/8/1947) was discovered in his home with an apparent neck laceration and multiple stab wounds; the preliminary investigation suggested that he had been deceased for nearly 48 hours. The Major Case Squad was activated shortly thereafter to assist with the investigation into Taylor’s murder.

A week-long investigation led by members of the Major Case Squad determined the fatal injury resulted from a robbery in the victim’s home. Charges were filed against Werley and Eva D. Heisch (d.o.b. 3/28/71) following the investigation. Evidence shows that Heisch was previously acquainted with the victim.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, Chief of the Violent Crimes Unit, handled today’s plea which took place in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who handed down Werley’s 40-year prison sentence. Maximum penalty for a murder conviction is 20-60 years in prison. Werley will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

Gibbons commended the outstanding work of the Collinsville Police Department, the Major Case Squad and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit for their work in investigating and solving this case.

He also recognized the outstanding work and cooperation of Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn and his staff, the Metro East Division of Forensic Sciences and members of the Illinois State Police, the Park Hills Missouri Police Department, and the Farmington Police Department for their work on the case.

Heisch’s case is still pending. The charges against Heisch, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.