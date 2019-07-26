ALTON - Rachelle Stephenson, of Alton, is proud to announce that her daughter, Jessica Stephenson, has recently graduated magna cum laude with a Masters in Forensic Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Chicago.

Jessica previously earned with honors a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from Missouri Baptist University in April 2017 at the Lewis & Clark campus in Godfrey. She also has a Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis & Clark in Godfrey.

Jessica will be taking the Licensed Professional Counsel Test in August. Her future objective is to earn her LCPC license and have a future within law enforcement.

The Fields Family also would like to wish her all the best and how proud they are of her accomplishments.

 