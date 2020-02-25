ALTON – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, recently named Jessica Harman, RN, as director of behavioral health nursing.

Harman will be responsible for managing statewide psychiatric and medical resources, as well as the state’s Medication Assisted Treatment services for adults addicted to opiates.

“In this role, Jessica will be able to pass on her knowledge and help guide Centerstone as we continue to grow and expand,” said Janette Heath, vice president of clinical excellence at Centerstone, “I am excited to see the future of this program.”

Although Harman has only been with Centerstone for a couple years, she brings with her many years of experience in behavioral health nursing. Before working with Centerstone, Harman worked at Gateway Regional Medical Center. At Gateway, Harman worked with adolescents, adults and the geriatric population in the behavioral health department. She also worked in the adult inpatient psychiatry at St. Alexius Hospital.

“As director of behavioral health nursing, I look forward to working with my team of nurses, and other members of the leadership team to carry out Centerstone’s mission and purpose of delivering care that changes people’s lives,” Harman said.

“Jessica is one of the hardest working people I know,” said Erica Shaw, Harman’s previous supervisor at Centerstone, “she goes above and beyond and is truly dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives.”

Harman received her nursing diploma in November 2014 from the Lutheran School of Nursing in South St. Louis. Harman graduated with her BSN from Central Methodist University.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

