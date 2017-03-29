ALTON - Actress Jessica Biel made some surprising discoveries about her heritage during a visit to Alton last September. That new information, which changed what she thought she knew about her family’s history, will air as part of TLC’s hit show, “Who Do You Think You Are” Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. Central.

Biel toured the remnants of the Alton Prison in Alton as she discovered more about the maternal side of her family. The results of her search will air during the hour long show. Biel spent time in St. Louis and Chicago as part of her roots search.

While in Alton, Jessica and the film crew used the Alton Visitor Center conference room as a green room during the day-long shoot. She was given a gift bag celebrating Alton’s history which included “Alton: A Pictorial History” by Charlotte Stetson and “Haunted Alton” by Troy Taylor as well as other Alton memorabilia. Treats were provided by LuciAnna’s Pastries and My Just Desserts.

“We are thrilled to promote Jessica’s visit to Alton,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “At the time she was in Alton, we were asked not to disclose her visit due to contractual agreements with TLC. Now we can showcase her involvement with Alton and we urge everyone to tune in on Sunday and see what happens.”

TLC’s Emmy award winning series, “Who Do You Think You Are”, returned to the air this spring featuring celebrities looking into their lineage to get answers to questions they have wondered about their entire lives. This season features eight one hour episodes which bring more unexpected turns and surprising discoveries of historical significance, according to the show’s producers. The series executive producers include Lisa Kudro and Dan Bucatinsky.

TLC is broadcast locally on Channel 55 through Charter Spectrum, Channel 280 through DirectTV and Channel 183 on Dish TV.

Biel starred in the TV show “7th Heaven” and is married to actor-singer Justin Timberlake.

(Attached photo shows Jessica at the Alton Prison. Please credit “TLC”)