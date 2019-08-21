SPRINGFIELD - With summer break coming to a close, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists to be alert and extra cautious regarding children traveling by school buses to and from school.

“School bus safety has been a top priority of my office for the entire 21 years I have served as Secretary of State,” said White. “Our efforts have produced positive results, and we are a national leader in school bus safety. But we cannot grow complacent. As another school year begins, I urge everyone using our roads to be cautious of children making their way to and from school.”

According to School Transportation News, during the 2018 school year, 17 kids across the nation were killed by motorists who failed to stop for school buses loading or unloading passengers. However, Illinois experienced a fatality-free school year.

White noted the success of his office’s Toby Tire School Bus Safety program, which emphasizes to students the dangers associated with riding school buses and crossing the street. White encourages those with school-age children to take time to remind them of the fundamentals of student transportation safety:

Always look both ways while crossing the street, even in bus loading zones.

Always stay clear of the 10-foot “danger zone” that surrounds the bus.

Maintain proper behavior on the bus by speaking in normal tones and always stay seated.

Stay away from strangers.

“We must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our children and ensure they get to and from school in a safe and responsible manner,” said White. “Our children are our future.”

