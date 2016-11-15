SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White today announced his office will launch a cost-efficient passenger license plate replacement program beginning in January to replace the oldest license plates with newly designed plates at no additional cost to Illinois taxpayers. B-truck license plate replacement is expected to begin in 2018.

The purpose of the program is to ensure – now and in the future – that older license plates on Illinois roads are replaced. License plates’ reflectivity diminishes with age, which impacts law enforcement’s ability to quickly and accurately identify license plate numbers.

“This is a forward-thinking, long-term solution that does not require a complete replating overhaul, which would cost around $60 million,” said White. “This plan removes older plates and replaces them with newly designed plates within our current budget. This will ensure that plates are appropriately replaced with the ultimate goal being no license plate on the road will be more than 10-years-old.”

Under the program, the oldest license plates will be replaced first. In 2017, passenger plates that were manufactured in 2000 and 2001 will be replaced. In 2018, passenger plates that were manufactured in 2002 and 2003 will be replaced. Each year the office will continue to replace older license plates with the newly issued plate. The process will start again in 2027, replacing the plates issued in 2017.

Vehicle owners will be notified by mail if they qualify for the new license plates. When they renew their vehicle registration, they will be provided with a yellow sticker with a “T’ on it to affix to the rear license plate of their vehicle. Within 60 days they will receive their newly designed license plates in the mail with a new registration sticker already affixed to the rear license plate.

Owners are encouraged to recycle their old plates by taking them to a Secretary of State facility and disposing of them in the tamper-proof bin.

Motorists who are not up for replacement may still request a new license plate in January at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for a replacement fee of $29. In addition, vehicle owners with license plates manufactured after 2001 that are showing signs of wear and are difficult to read may visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to apply for a newly designed plate at no charge.

“There are nearly 9 million passenger vehicle owners in Illinois,” said White. “This replacement program is mindful of Illinois’ state budget challenges, while also seeking to remove the oldest plates from our roads.”

Vehicle owners may renew their vehicle registration by visiting a Secretary of State facility, going online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, by mail or by calling 800-252-8980.

