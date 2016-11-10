West Side Pastor and WVON radio host featured in PSA

CHICAGO - Secretary of State Jesse White joined Pastor Joseph Kyles, a lung recipient, along with gospel radio host Pam Morris-Walton, a heart recipient, and other faith leaders to recognize National Donor Sabbath, an interfaith campaign aimed at educating religious communities about organ/tissue donation.

“People often cite religious beliefs as a reason for not signing up for the state’s organ and tissue donor registry,” White said. “The people here show how donation touches the lives of many, including those in our faith communities.”

The press conference was held at Pastor Kyles’ church, The Promise Church of Chicago, located at 4821 W. Chicago Ave.

Pastor Kyles was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that made it difficult for him to breathe. He received his double lung transplant in February 2016 due to the generosity of an organ donor.

Pam Morris-Walton is a gospel radio host at Chicago radio station WVON. After having a flu-like illness, Pam was told that her heart was failing and she needed a heart transplant. Morris-Walton received her gift in August of this year.

Pastor Kyles and Morris-Walton were featured in a 60-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) about organ/tissue donation, which was submitted to approximately 100 radio stations statewide to bring awareness to the program.

During the weekend of November 11-13, faith communities in Illinois and across the country recognize National Donor Sabbath. Faith leaders and congregations participate in services and events to increase awareness of this vital program. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, nearly all major religious groups support organ and tissue donation including Catholicism, Protestantism, Islam and Judaism.

Currently, more than 123,000 people are waiting for organs nationally. In Illinois, there are approximately 5,000 people on the waiting list. Sadly, about 300 people die each year because organs are not available.

“Organ donation affects so many people like Pastor Kyles and Pam Morris-Walton,” White said. “I encourage people to discuss how their lives have been impacted by donation and urge others to register to become organ donors if they haven’t already.”

Other faith leaders and partners participating in National Donor Sabbath weekend included Rev. Dr. Marshall Elijah Hatch of New Mt. Pilgrim Church, Bishop Joseph Jones of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Pastor Reginald E. Bachus of Friendship Baptist Church, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and Gift of Hope.

For more information on organ/tissue donation or to register to become as a donor visit LifeGoesOn.com, call the Secretary of State Organ/Tissue Donor Program at 1-800-210-2106 or visit a Driver Services facility

