SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that Driver Services facilities statewide are reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place. White is reminding the public that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, 2021. As a result, people do not need to rush to visit a facility, especially during winter weather conditions.

(Note: The Chicago West facility, 5301 W. Lexington Ave., will remain closed due to the city’s sewer repair work, which has closed Lexington Ave. around the facility. In addition, the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express, 69 W. Washington St., Driver Services facilities will remain closed because they are located in public buildings that are not open.)

Additionally, White stressed that many transactions can be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of waiting at a Driver Services facility. Some of these services include:

Renewing a license plate sticker;

Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

Obtaining a driver record abstract;

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

In an effort to reduce facility visits for in-person service, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, individuals will receive a letter with a unique PIN approximately 90 days before the expiration date. The PIN is required to renew online. For more information on determining one’s eligibility for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

More than 34,000 customers have already taken advantage of the expanded driver’s license and ID card online renewal program, which results in fewer customers waiting in person at Driver Services facilities.

