llinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will extend their closures to the public through April 7, 2020 due to Governor Pritzker’s “Stay at Home” proclamation issued today.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended for the duration of the disaster proclaimed by Governor Pritzker and 30 days after the disaster ends.

“I applaud Governor JB Pritzker for his extraordinary leadership during this difficult and unprecedented time in our state’s history,” said White. “Working together, we can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White is reminding residents that many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com . Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these online services, some of which include:

obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

renewing a vehicle registration;

obtaining a driver record abstract;

renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program;

filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports;

customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

White stressed that the office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Expert advice, news and events involving the virus will continue to influence the reopening date of offices and the Driver Services facilities.

“We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said White. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making.”

