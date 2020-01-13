Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded over $1.2 million in FY 2020 School District Library Grant Program awards to 684 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From FY 2020 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.75 per student, with a minimum grant award of $750. School libraries can use the funds to acquire fiction and/or nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving Wi-Fi connectivity.

Information about the grant program can be found at: http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.

