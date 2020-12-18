Jesse White Awards More Than $752,000 In “Back to Books” Grants
SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $752,835 in “Back to Books” grants to 187 Illinois libraries for fiction and nonfiction books.
“It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books available for knowledge and enjoyment,” said White. “These grants are a great way for libraries to encourage reading and get more people to utilize their local library.”
Libraries submitted applications specifying the types of books that were needed. Requests included:
- Building collections in women’s studies and sociology.
- New materials in science, technology, engineering and math(STEM).
- Cultural, geographical and travel books.
- Spanish-language fiction and nonfiction books and audiobooks.
- Large-print books for senior citizens on topics related to retirement such as health, hobbies, finances and technology.
- Biographies and books on local, state, national and world history.
- E-books to support remote learning.
- Award-winning books such as Caldecott and Illinois Reads titles.
- Do-it-yourself projects, hobbies and craftsmanship subjects.
Awards ranged from $465 to $4,900 per library and were made possible by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
