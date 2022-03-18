SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.

Some RiverBend area school districts who received grants:

Alton Alton CUSD #11 $4,948.65

Brighton Southwestern CUSD #9 $1,076.16

Carlinville Carlinville CUSD #1 $1,097.95

East Saint Louis East Saint Louis School District #189 $3,909.93

Granite City Granite City CUSD #9 $4,777.23

Hardin Calhoun CUSD #40 $850.00

Jerseyville Jersey CUSD #100 $2,017.03

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the Governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used for:

Fiction and/or non-fiction books

Educational CDs and DVDs

Library subscriptions

Electronic resources

New computers

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements

Information concerning the grant program can be found at:

ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.

(See full list of libraries receiving grants here.)

