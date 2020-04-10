SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today his office filed emergency rules extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen. The previous extension was for 30 days.

“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” said White. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”

Following Governor Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order, White closed Driver Services facilities to the public through April 30. While facilities are closed to the public, White is encouraging residents to go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of many online services – such as renewing vehicle registration stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will further help to reduce the number of face-to-face transactions that will occur at Driver Services facilities once they reopen.

Some of these online services include:

· renewing a vehicle registration;

Article continues after sponsor message

· applying for a vehicle title and registration;

· obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;

· obtaining a driving record abstract;

· renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while still providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This will, and must, continue to be the guiding principle of our decision making.”

More like this: