EDWARDSVILLE – One of the exciting developments for the Tiger Tennis team for spring 2022 will be the addition of Jesse Hatrup. Hatrup is a freshmen that started playing tennis at seven years old with his dad and has been playing ever since then.

Previous Coach of the Year recipient David Lipe will be Hatrup’s coach during his time with the Tigers. Hatrup and his head coach should make for a good dynamic since Lipe has already helped shape Hatrup’s game. “I’ve been playing tennis through Dave Lipe’s academies since I was 10 years old. Through those clinics and pieces of training, I think I have improved a lot. We have spent a lot of time together, so I am looking forward to playing a team for him.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hatrup has played on other tennis teams before high school, but it is still his first year on the Tiger Tennis Team. The skilled first-year player believes the team dynamic in an individual sport is enjoyable. “Most of the time when I play tennis, it is just me. But I have played a little bit of team tennis the last two or three summers & that was a lot of fun. That is one of the main things I am looking forward to – getting into the team environment while also playing an individual sport."

"I know the team well," continued Hatrup. "I have known everyone that will be on the team for a year & some the guys for four or five years. Several of my teammates and I hang out outside of tennis. I would say I have a strong relationship with my teammates already."

The addition of Hatrup, his skill, and his relationship with his new teammates should have an immediate positive impact on Edwardsville's success.

More like this: