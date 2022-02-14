Jess & Michelle's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Jess and Michelle Vega from Belleville
Date Met/Started Dating: October 29, 2017
Briefly Describe First Date: Sushi Dinner and Movie
Date Married: August 10, 2021
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy hanging out at home together laughing, sharing stories, doing projects, and playing with our dogs.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Constant open communication, keep issues light-hearted, let go of the petty stuff, and focus on the happy little things.