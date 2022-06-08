JERSEYVILLE - Sara Poletti, of Jerseyville, was recognized as one of 30 members of the class of 2022 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a luncheon at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham Thursday.

Each scholar receives $2,000 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 117 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.

This fall, Poletti will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study agricultural and consumer economics with a concentration in marketing and management and hopes to pursue a career in agricultural marketing.

She is the daughter of Ben and Melissa Poletti of Jerseyville.

“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to invest in tomorrow’s agricultural leaders,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will support our mission of Helping Farm Families Succeed by applying their passion for agriculture in careers that shape the future of the industry and Rural America.”

Farm Credit Illinois (FCI) is an agricultural financial cooperative owned by 16,000 farmer, rural landowner, and agribusiness voting stockholder members in the southern 60 counties of Illinois. Dedicated to Helping Farm Families Succeed, FCI provides competitive and flexible financing, crop insurance expertise, and Rural 1st® country life lending. FCI manages a $5.1 billion loan portfolio, sells 1.5 million acres of crop insurance coverage, and employs 260 staff in the Mahomet headquarters and 14 regional offices. The Association will return $40 million of 2021 earnings as cash patronage to member-borrowers in 2022. The U.S. Farm Credit System is a network of locally owned cooperatives supporting rural communities, farm families, and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services today and tomorrow.

