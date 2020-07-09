WICHITA, Kan. - Jerseyville's Morgan Cook and Ben Flowers were named to the Wichita State University Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2020.

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,700 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2020.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5-grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

WSU enrolls about 16,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.

The Graduate School offers an extensive program including more than 40 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; audiology; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational leadership; nursing practice; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.

More like this:

Jerseyville Student Ruyle Completes Degree At Wichita State University
2 days ago
Edwardsville Students Named To UW-Madison Spring Dean's List
Jun 22, 2025
Jerseyville, Carrollton, Hamel Students Make Quincy University Spring 2025 Dean's List
Jun 15, 2025
Riverbend Students Named: Iowa State University Announces Spring 2025 Dean’s List
Jun 25, 2025
Granite City High School Announces 2025 Spring Semester Honor Roll
Jun 6, 2025

 