Jerseyville's John Collins Earns First Letter In Baseball For Millikin University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR, IL. — The Millikin University baseball team recently announced its letter winners for the 2022 season. The Big Blue ended the season with a 27-16 record going 11-7 in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play to finish tied for second. Senior pitcher\first baseman Tanner Coleman (Findlay, Okaw Valley H.S.) was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. First letter Junior pitcher Aaron Agee (Maroa, Maroa-Forsyth H.S.) Junior pitcher Jacob Bailey (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) Junior outfielder Keagan Brady (Charleston, H.S.) Junior pitcher John Collins (Jerseyville, H.S.) Freshman outfielder Tyler Gade (Rochester, H.S.) Freshman infielder Kyle Gibson (Niles, Niles West H.S.) Junior infielder/pitcher Kelby Golladay (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) Sophomore pitcher Landon Johnson (Florissant, Mo., Hazelwood West H.S.) Freshman outfielder Danny Lack (Champaign, Centennial H.S.) Freshman pitcher Alec Mallinder (Plainfield, Plainfield North H.S.) Freshman infielder Liam McGill (Bloomington, H.S.) Freshman infielder Andy Niebrugge (Teutopolis, H.S.) Freshman infielder Tyler Procajlo (Elmhurst, York H.S.) Sophomore utility player JD Raycraft (Rochester, IMG Academy) Freshman pitcher Max Simpson (Evansville, Red Bud H.S.) Article continues after sponsor message Junior infielder Alex Zogg (Bloomington, Normal Community H.S.) Second letter Senior pitcher Christian Badorek (Bloomington, Normal Community H.S.) Senior pitcher Caleb Buehrle (Wildwood, Mo., St. John Vianney) Junior utility player Sam Butler (Champaign, Central H.S.) Senior pitcher Tanner Coleman (Findlay, Okaw Valley H.S.) Senior catcher Ethan Current (Granbury, Texas, Granbury H.S.) Sophomore Drew Detmers (Chatham, Chatham Glenwood H.S.) Senior catcher Garrett Fritz (Findlay, Okaw Valley H.S.) Senior outfielder Bryce Griebler (Springfield, MacMurray College) Junior infielder Sean Miller (Hope, Ind., Hauser H.S.) Sophomore catcher\outfielder Lucas Ryan (Chatham, Chatham Glenwood H.S.) Sophomore infielder Tommy Shaw (Elburn, Kaneland H.S.) Junior infielder Hunter Smith (Highland, Troy Triad H.S.) Sophomore pitcher Drew Sutton (Wentzville, Mo., Wentzville H.S.) Sophomore pitcher Matt Wilson (La Miranda, Calif., La Miranda H.S.) Third letter Senior outfielder Frank Bryan (Plainfield, Plainfield East H.S.) Senior outfielder Jacob Havis (Plainfield, Plainfield East H.S.) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending