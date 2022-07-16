Jerseyville's Hannah Tonsor Earns Notre Dame Dean's List Recognition
July 16, 2022 7:40 AM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - Hannah R. Tonsor of Jerseyville, Illinois, has been named to the dean's list in the University of Notre Dame's College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2022 semester.
Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.