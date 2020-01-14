WACO, Texas - Faith N. Franke, Hankamer School of Business, was named to the Dean's List at Baylor University for fall 2019.

More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution.

