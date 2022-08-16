WACO, Texas – More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.

One of those students was Jerseyville's very own Faith N. Frank.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Economics, Summa Cum Laude, Hankamer School of Business.

On top of that, she also earned her spot on Dean's List.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

