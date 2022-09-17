CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jerseyville's Ellen Kangas received her white coats for nursing in a ceremony on September 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages, and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community, and live their values.

Mount Mercy provides a forward-thinking, future-focused education, offering baccalaureate and graduate education to 1,600+ enrolled students and uniquely blending a quality liberal arts education with career-focused professional preparation.

