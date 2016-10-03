JERSEYVILLE – The Discount House, 711 S. State St. in Jerseyville, will be closing its doors by the end of the year, one of the owners said today.

Dianne Devening, who owns the business with her husband Sherman E. “Gene” Devening, said the store currently has a going-out-of-business sale in house. She said her family is just now marking three years of official ownership. The Devening family purchased the business from John and Jay Jones.

“We don’t have an official closing date,” Dianne said. “We will sell down our inventory. We are giving away cards if you purchase $25 or more in goods and then people can be entered in a drawing for some outstanding prizes.”

Dianne said the business has been hit hard by more and more people buying items online at reduced prices with free shipping.

“The property is for sale if anybody wants to buy it,” she said. “We haven’t advertised it. It is an excellent location.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dianne works at a regional accounting firm and her husband did work at the Dynegy Plant in Wood River until it closed. He is now looking for work, she said. Dianne said her two sons have worked in the Discount House business and will also lose their jobs and need to find employment. She said one of the joys of having the Discount House was her family working together.

The drawing for prizes will be Nov. 20 and Dianne was uncertain if the business would close then, or after Christmas. Dianne said the Discount House would definitely close by the end of the year.

She said there are a lot of excellent bargains for people now at the Discount House for Christmas time. Some of the prizes in the drawing include an infrared gas grill, a fire pit and an outside patio dining set.

When the deer gun-hunting season comes along, Dianne said there will be some special offerings for hunters. There is a lot of apparel for sale, along with a wide variety of weapons, ammunition and much more, she said.

“This was really a dream for my sons and husband to own,” Dianne said. “They all hunt and we thought it would be a neat family thing to do together. Fortunately it wasn’t all bad. We did enjoy the people in the community, the business and working.”

For more information, contact Dianne at (618) 498-3723.

More like this: