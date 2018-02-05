WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 2,900 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2017. That list included Benjamin Flowers of Jerseyville.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

WSU enrolls about 15,000 students and offers more than 60 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.

The Graduate School offers an extensive program including 42 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational administration; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.

