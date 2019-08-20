GODFREY - Baylee Rose Pruitt, 20, of Jerseyville, died in a single-car accident at 6:16 a.m. Saturday at Godfrey Road and Davis Lane in Godfrey.

Pruitt was the only occupant in the crash as her vehicle was headed northbound and exited the roadway on Godfrey Road. The vehicle rolled over multiple times, said Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff.

Pruitt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

